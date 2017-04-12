Twitter Coming Together For A Years Supply Of Chicken Nuggets

There aren’t usually many things that unite people in the world unanimously – especially on Twitter. Though chicken nuggets might just accomplish that feat.

Carter Wilkerson loves chicken nuggets, and who doesn’t, so he thought he would ask for a year supply. So he went to Wendy’s (who’s twitter is notoriously vicious with people at times) to see if this was possible.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Wendy’s then informed him of the cost – 18 million retweets, a daunting task. But don’t count out the internet just yet. It didn’t take long for #NuggsForCarter to start trending online, and it began.

It’s unlikely that he will ever collect enough interest to actually claim the prize, but you never know, especially when nuggets are involved.

By the way, Ellen DeGeneres currently has the record for highest re-tweeted tweet, which sits at a meager 2.3 million.