This Guy Ate 255 Peeps In 5 Minutes

Matt Stonie, who hails from San Jose, California, downed the Easter-season treats last weekend at the 2nd annual National Harbor World Peeps Eating Championship in Maryland.

He broke his own record of 200 Peeps in 5 minutes, set during last year’s event.

This year’s count? 255 Peeps in 5 minutes:

Stonie, who is ranked number 2 by Major League Eating behind fellow San Jose native Joey Chestnut, was awarded $1,750 and a trophy filled with Peeps for his feat on Saturday.

The competitive eater is most famously known for winning the 2015 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

That underdog victory ended Chestnut’s 8-year unbeaten streak at the world-renowned event.