Tamagotchis Return For Their 20th Anniversary

April 12, 2017 6:37 AM By Paul Laux

If you grew up in the 90’s you remember these lovable digital animals and their quirks – like how they would die when you forgot to feed them at school.

It was almost a rite of passage to try to keep one of these things around, and now they are making their grand return.

Bandai has released remakes of the original toys, even with the original creatures, as part of their celebration of the toy’s 20th anniversary.  You can get them on Amazon for just $18.

Maybe you’ll remember to feed them this time.  Probably not though.

