The drink features “Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with coconut milk and topped with a scoop of strawberries.”

Ya know, stuff that you could only create yourself off the coveted secret menu.

The drink was all over Twitter and Instagram last summer. Starbucks finally making it official this week.

Here’s what it looks like:

The New Starbucks Pink Drink Tastes Like Strawberries and Springtime https://t.co/oB74AzXDgm pic.twitter.com/dYLIBsvfDh — The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) April 12, 2017

Will you give it a try?!