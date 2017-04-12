Speidi’s Having A Baby!

April 12, 2017 6:18 PM

Fans of MTV’s The Hills, get ready.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are having a baby.

These two have been together for about a decade, so it’s somewhat surprising this will be their first baby for Pratt, 33 and Montag, 30.

Montag is 12 weeks along and due October 19, 2017.

The ex-reality tv stars couldn’t be more excited to be first time parents.

You know, these two were real villains on their respective show, but I gotta admit, their devotion to each other is inspiring.

Good on ya, Speidi and baby Speid’s.

