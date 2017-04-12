Our Very Own Jeff Is Singing The National Anthem!

April 12, 2017 6:18 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, national anthem

No, this is not click bait, it is happening!!

I am so excited to announce that I will be singing the National Anthem at the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians game on Monday, August 21st.

I auditioned back in January and am stoked (and slightly nervous) to be singing at Progressive Field! I wanted to make the announcement early so you can get tickets nice and early to avoid the price increase that will inevitably happen when we have the best team in baseball come August.

Also… in other big news, I will be singing “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch the final game before the All Star Break. On July 9th, the Indians are taking on the Detroit Tigers and I will be there!!

Thanks so much for listening to The Jeremiah and Jeff Show and I hope you can make it out to one (or both) of these games.

Now let’s just hope I do better than Carl Lewis.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live