Our Very Own Jeff Is Singing The National Anthem!

No, this is not click bait, it is happening!!

I am so excited to announce that I will be singing the National Anthem at the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians game on Monday, August 21st.

I auditioned back in January and am stoked (and slightly nervous) to be singing at Progressive Field! I wanted to make the announcement early so you can get tickets nice and early to avoid the price increase that will inevitably happen when we have the best team in baseball come August.

Also… in other big news, I will be singing “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch the final game before the All Star Break. On July 9th, the Indians are taking on the Detroit Tigers and I will be there!!

Thanks so much for listening to The Jeremiah and Jeff Show and I hope you can make it out to one (or both) of these games.

Now let’s just hope I do better than Carl Lewis.