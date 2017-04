Just in time for another Cleveland team to make a championship run, this is what the Indian’s were welcome home too during the home opener!

The ring is 10 karat white gold and features 41 diamonds surrounding the block “C” and 53 diamonds around the bezel marking their road and home wins respectively.

With all the hard work, and all of the hard work that’s going to come this season, it was pretty nice to start the home season with some serious hardware.