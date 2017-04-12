Artists React to Charlie Murphy’s Passing

April 12, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: charlie murphy

By Radio.com Staff

Charlie Murphy passed away today after a battle with Leukemia. He was 57.

The brother of comedian Eddie Murphy, the performer was perhaps best know for his appearances on Chappelle’s Show and specifically the “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” segments.

Artists took to social media to share their thoughts and condolences. “Charlie Murphy was a great man,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “God bless, we already miss you.”

“Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy.” Ice Cube wrote. “He took a chance on a young director in The Player’s Club. Always made me laugh. RIP.”

See all the posts below.

The bro played many good roles. This is one my favorites Gusto! In CB4. Peace to your soul CM

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

R.I.P to my man Charlie Murphy. We just worked together in POWER. GOD BLESS

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Q104 Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live