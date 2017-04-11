You’ll Never Guess What The Seattle Mariners Are Serving At Their Stadium!

April 11, 2017 1:03 PM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: grasshoppers, safeco field, seattle mariners

Forget peanuts and Cracker Jacks – daring Seattle Mariners fans can try a unique snack at Safeco Field this season: toasted grasshoppers.

Yep, the ballpark now has a stand run by local Mexican restaurant Poquitos and they’re serving up the toasted insects tossed in chili lime salt.

The one-of-a-kind snack sells for $4 a cup and they’re actually pretty healthy.  Grasshoppers are most popular in Mexico, where they’re called Chapulines, and they’re packed with protein and according to Poquitos, they’re gluten-free.

Of course, this insect offering isn’t for everyone, but if it doesn’t bug you out, you could be in for a tasty treat.

Mariners spokesperson Rebecca Hale says they “don’t expect to sell a lot of them, but it’s a fun thing to offer.”

Would YOU try a toasted grasshopper?  Hey, Progressive Field, whatcha think?!

