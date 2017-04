Sad news for movie buffs.

The Shawshank Redemption tree in Mansfield was cut down and is no more.

The 200 year old oak tree suffered damage from a storm.

Per TMZ

The owner, Dan Dees, told the Mansfield News-Journal he removed the tree to use the surrounding field for farming. He also said he’s gotten offers for parts of the tree, but hasn’t made any plans to sell off the lumber.

Dees said he “make a table out of it, or a bench.”

We hope so.

R.I.P. tree

