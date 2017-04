Every day, we get to a cleaner and cleaner society. One of the ways we are getting there is reducing the amount of trash we have. So what do we do with all the trash we have?

How about eat it!

Brand new water bottles give you just that option, you can actually eat the container. It’s just made of algae and other organic materials, so there is no reason you can’t scarf it down once you’re refreshed.

No word when this will become a meal combo, however.