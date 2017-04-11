Talking To Your Pets Is A Sign Of Intelligence

April 11, 2017 10:49 AM By Aly Tanner
The bottom line?  If you talk to your pet, it turns out, you’re really smart.

An expert in anthropomorphism (the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to a god, animal, or object) suggests that the science behind why people talk to animals is actually a sign of intelligence

“For centuries, our willingness to recognize minds in non-humans has been seen as a kind of stupidity, a childlike tendency toward anthropomorphism and superstition that educated and clear-thinking adults have outgrown,” he said. “I think this view is both mistaken and unfortunate.”

“Recognizing the mind of another human being involves the same psychological processes as recognizing a mind in other animals, a god, or even a gadget. It is a reflection of our brain’s greatest ability rather than a sign of our stupidity.”

High-five, animal peeps!  We are of the superior-brained!

