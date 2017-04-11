Apartment Fire Disrupts Dozens

Monday afternoon in Warrensville Heights, police responded to a domestic violence situation, which quickly turned into a standoff as the suspect refused to leave his apartment.

He then decided to set his apartment on fire, which quickly spread across the complex, burning 20 apartments and stranding dozens without homes.

Thankfully, they were welcomed into the Warrensville Heights Civic Center where they were given aid by the Red Cross.

Also, a gofundme has been set up to help those who lost their homes. With this money, the individuals will be able to get back on their feet and get essentials. They are also taking donations of clothing and toiletries.

You can find the gofundme here where you can donate!