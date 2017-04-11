All The Info You Need For Today’s Game

It’s finally here! The Cleveland Indian’s home opener!

With this comes plenty of road closings and other restrictions. Here are the current planned road parking restrictions:

• East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

• East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides

• Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides

• Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides

• Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

Keep an eye out for any other street restrictions as well.

Game time is set for 4:10 with gates opening at 2pm.

You can check out the rest of the info on today’s game here.