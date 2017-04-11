All The Info You Need For Today’s Game

April 11, 2017 5:18 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Home Opener, The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

It’s finally here!  The Cleveland Indian’s home opener!

With this comes plenty of road closings and other restrictions.  Here are the current planned road parking restrictions:

• East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road
• East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides
• Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides
• Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides
• Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

Keep an eye out for any other street restrictions as well.

Game time is set for 4:10 with gates opening at 2pm.

You can check out the rest of the info on today’s game here.

