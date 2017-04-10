Steve Perry Talks Inspiration for First Solo Album in 20 Years

By Abby Hassler

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry will release his first solo record in 20 years later this year, according to Rolling Stone. Revealing the inspiration for the as-yet-untitled album, Perry described it as an “emotional expression” after losing someone he loved.

“I met someone, and I fell in love with this person,” Perry explained. “And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.”

Perry recently joined former Journey band members on stage during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Despite speculation, Perry would perform alongside them, current Journey frontman Arnel Pineda sang instead.