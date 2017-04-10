Pittsburgh Pirates Create Real-Life Super Mario Game

Everyone knows it, and everyone loves it – Super Mario.

The kids who grew up on the addicting and classic games are now old enough to not only go to games on their own, but also win prizes with in-house games. The Pirates decided this would be a great opportunity on their brand new scoreboard.

During a break in play, the Pirates had a lucky contestant play a real-life version of Super Mario Run – coins and all.

If you can’t tell by the audience reaction, the game was a massive hit. The team later announced that game will rotate with another game that’s similar.

Don’t worry though, the scoreboard went back to it’s old appearance after the game.