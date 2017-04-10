Mariah Carey Is Now Single

Let’s catch you up to speed here…

Mariah Carey was dumped by her billionaire fiance last year, during which her reality show “Mariah’s World” was airing on E! She famously had the footage re-edited to make it seem she dumped him for her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. Tanaka and Carey dated for 5 months, but that ended because he was jealous of her relationship with ex Nick Cannon.

The dancer was mad Mariah attended the Kids’ Choice Awards with her children and Cannon. He demanded she came home during the event. Reports also came out that he would lash out at Mariah for choosing her kids over him and he purchased expensive jewelry for himself on her dime.

Well, that was enough for the diva to end it, so she did.

