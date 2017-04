Janet Jackson has filed for divorce from husband of 5 years, billionaire Wissam Al Mana.

There’s been a lot of whispers for years Mana was verbally abusive to Jackson and alleged to have forced her to cover up he entire body when performing on tour.

The couple had their first child together and Jackson’s first child ever at age 50, a boy named Eissa Al Mana.

The couple will co-parent the child, however, he will reside with his mother in London, where she plans to live.

