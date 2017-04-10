Disney Is Making Princess-Inspired Prom Dresses

Ever wanted to be a Disney princess?

Welp, here ya go.

A store has opened in the Disney Springs part of Disney World called The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane that draws from each princess’s stories for the dress designs.

In other words, they’re not costumes.

You’re not gonna find Belle’s “Tale As Old As Time” dress there, but you’ll see “cute fit-and-flare silhouettes with bitten poison apples for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, floral patterns and tea-cup designs inspired by Alice in Wonderland, and geometric feather prints meant to represent Pocahontas,” according to Cosmopolitan.

The dresses will soon be sold online, but not yet.

Right now you can only get them in Florida at a retail price of $100-$160.