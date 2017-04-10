Disney Is Making Princess-Inspired Prom Dresses

April 10, 2017 10:35 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: disney, Disney princess, prom

Ever wanted to be a Disney princess?

Welp, here ya go.

A store has opened in the Disney Springs part of Disney World called The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane that draws from each princess’s stories for the dress designs.

In other words, they’re not costumes.

You’re not gonna find Belle’s “Tale As Old As Time” dress there, but you’ll see “cute fit-and-flare silhouettes with bitten poison apples for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, floral patterns and tea-cup designs inspired by Alice in Wonderland, and geometric feather prints meant to represent Pocahontas,” according to Cosmopolitan.

The dresses will soon be sold online, but not yet.

Right now you can only get them in Florida at a retail price of $100-$160.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live