Britney Spears To End Her Vegas Residency

April 10, 2017 5:33 PM

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!

Britney Spears has announced she will end her Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood this December.

Spears has been doing her “Piece of Me” show for 3 years.  Her manager has said, while the deal with Planet Hollywood is over, that doesn’t necessarily mean Britney will be leaving Vegas.  It is possible she could ink a deal with another hotel chain in town and re-vamp the show.  (Fingers crossed for that!)

In the mean time, book your flights to Vegas to see Brit Brit one last time.

