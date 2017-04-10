Britney Spears To End Her Vegas Residency

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!

Britney Spears has announced she will end her Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood this December.

Spears has been doing her “Piece of Me” show for 3 years. Her manager has said, while the deal with Planet Hollywood is over, that doesn’t necessarily mean Britney will be leaving Vegas. It is possible she could ink a deal with another hotel chain in town and re-vamp the show. (Fingers crossed for that!)

In the mean time, book your flights to Vegas to see Brit Brit one last time.

