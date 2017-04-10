Bigfoot Search In Ohio

April 10, 2017 8:05 AM By Paul Laux
Ohio – Home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians…and Bigfoot?  Some researchers say so.

Usually the search is nothing but a wild goose chase, following leads that go nowhere.  However, after a photo was released from a man who claims he has seen Bigfoot not once… but TWICE driving in Youngstown.

According to the researchers, they get numerous reports from this area each year during the spring due to “migrating creatures.”

The photo might be authentic, or it might be a ruse to get that $1 million dollar reward…

You can read about it here!

