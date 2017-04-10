Batman Visits Boy Battling Tumor

April 10, 2017 6:30 AM By Paul Laux
Monday’s are rough, so why not start it off with a feel good story?

Superheroes, to everyone, seem invincible.  They fight crime, and keep us all safe.  However to a child, they can truly be idols to keep up the fight in life.

Over the weekend, Batman and friends visited Aiden Hale as be battles an inoperable brain tumor.  Though Batman can take on anyone, It’s Aiden who is the real superhero.

There is no better way to show someone how strong they can be, then to have the support of true hero.

Check out all the photos of the meeting here!

