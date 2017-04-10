And America’s Favorite Comfort Food Is…

When you’ve had a tough day and all you want to do is curl up on the couch with Netflix and your favorite comfort food, what do you reach for?

Some prefer sweets, others crunchy and salty snacks, but what’s America’s favorite?

Ranker asked the question and this is how people voted. These are the most comforting comfort foods:

1- Grilled cheese sandwich

2- Chocolate

3- Pizza

4- Ice Cream

5- French fries

6- Mac & cheese

7- Chocolate chip cookies

8- Mashed potatoes

9- Fried chicken

10- Spaghetti & meatballs

Where does your comfort food rank? Mine is at #4!