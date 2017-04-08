Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 8, 2017

1. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
2. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
3. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
4. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
5. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
6. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
7. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
8. Paris-Chainsmokers
9. This Town-Niall Horan
10. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
11. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
12. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
13. Believer-Imagine Dragons
14. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
15. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
16. Down-Marian Hill
17. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
18. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
19. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
20. Greenlight-Lorde
