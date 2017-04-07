This Ohio City Ranked High On A List Of “Top Cities For Beer”

According to Infogroup, they used a verified business database to identify which metro areas home to the most beer retailers and breweries, including craft and microbreweries, regardless of population.

Here’s the Top 10 beer cities:

1- Bend, Oregon
2- Boulder, Colorado
3- Asheville, North Carolina
4- Fort Collins, Colorado
5- Niles – Benton Harbor, Michigan
6- Great Falls, Montana
7- Burlington, Vermont
8- Corvallis, Oregon
9- Mansfield, Ohio
10- Mount Vernon, Washington

With 1.54 beer-related businesses per capita, Bend, Oregon proved the most favorable U.S. city for beer lovers to celebrate National Beer Day.

Hey… 9th place is that bad.  We’re surprised Cleveland isn’t on the list, though!

Happy National Beer Day!

