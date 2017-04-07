This Harry Styles Stunt Double Is SUPER Creepy

April 7, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Sign Of The Times

So, first off – great news, Harry Styles fans!  He dropped his new single today.  It’s called ‘Sign of the Times,’ and we’re playing it on Q104.

With a new single, we can assume there’s a video to accompany it.  Although the video is not ready yet, there’s something you need to see, as it pertains to the video…

Basically he’s been hanging out on a farm in England getting the video ready for us.  Dangling from helicopters and such.  Dangerous, right?  Probably should use a stunt double for stuff like that.  Makes sense.

But… LOOK AT THESE CREEPY PICS OF HIS STUNT DOUBLE HANGING FROM A HELICOPTER:

We hope whoever is in charge of editing this thing really fools us.

*shudders*

Congrats, Harry!  Can’t wait to see the new video!

In the meantime, you can listen to the song ‘Sign of the Times’ here:

