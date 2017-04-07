This Harry Styles Stunt Double Is SUPER Creepy

So, first off – great news, Harry Styles fans! He dropped his new single today. It’s called ‘Sign of the Times,’ and we’re playing it on Q104.

With a new single, we can assume there’s a video to accompany it. Although the video is not ready yet, there’s something you need to see, as it pertains to the video…

Basically he’s been hanging out on a farm in England getting the video ready for us. Dangling from helicopters and such. Dangerous, right? Probably should use a stunt double for stuff like that. Makes sense.

But… LOOK AT THESE CREEPY PICS OF HIS STUNT DOUBLE HANGING FROM A HELICOPTER:

They used a body double with a creepy mask to film some scenes of Harry's video. pic.twitter.com/ggLN8ggrjD — Harry Styles Daily (@HSDAlLY) April 5, 2017

We hope whoever is in charge of editing this thing really fools us.

*shudders*

Congrats, Harry! Can’t wait to see the new video!

In the meantime, you can listen to the song ‘Sign of the Times’ here: