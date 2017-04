Congratulations going to our very own Jeff Kurkjian as he found out that he was cast as Chef Louis in the upcoming production of “Little Mermaid” at Lorain Community Music Theater!

Jeff will bust out his freshly learned French accent and take to the stage. The show will run from July 14th through the 23rd.

Congrats to our very own @jpkurkjian for being cast at Chef Louis 👨‍🍳 in LCMT's Prod of The Little Mermaid! pic.twitter.com/q46iPh7lhy — Jeremiah & Jeff Show (@JJshowQ104) April 7, 2017

Needless to say, we’re very proud of him.