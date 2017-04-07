Akron Softball Pitcher Throws No-Hitter

April 7, 2017 7:06 AM
It’s officially baseball season, which means that it is also softball season.  The temperatures are finally rising, the grass is getting greener, and everyone is excited.

However, no one is more excited than University of Akron softball pitcher Lexie Handley.

Last weekend, Handley threw a rare no-hitter against Eastern Michigan, adding  a great line to her resume.  Did we mention that she is only a Freshman?  Throwing about 95 percent curveballs, she finished off the 7th going 1-2-3 with the Zips wining 9-0.

Read her story here.

