We’re Getting More ‘Will & Grace’ Than We Thought!

According to Deadline, NBC has added an extra 2 episodes to the ‘Will & Grace’ reunion 10-episode series order!

That means, 1 full hour more than we originally expected.  NICE.

“The reception to the reunion spurred NBC into action and got the entire core cast to sign on for a full season of episodes.

The new season will pick up with Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) 10 years after we last saw them.

Production on the next season is set to begin later this year.”

Who’s excited for more ‘Will & Grace’?!

