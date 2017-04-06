Watch The Livesteam Of John Glenn’s Funeral

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, UNITED STATES: US astronaut and senator John Glenn waves as he leaves the Operations and Check out building at the Kennedy Space Center, FL, 29 October in route to board the US space shuttle Discovery. The seven person crew will perform several scientific experiments during their nine day mission, including studies on the effects of weightlessness on 77-year-old Glenn. Glenn who is 77 years old will be the oldest man to fly into space. AFP PHOTO Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)