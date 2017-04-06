Swensons Is Expanding To Cleveland

Dreams really do come true.

Popular Akron burger drive in Swensons Drive-In is expanding to the Cleveland market.

According to a recent interview by Cleveland Scene Magazine, CEO Jeff Flowers says:

“We’re definitely working hard to get some new sites open in Cleveland, we’re slow, we’re methodical, and we’re going to make sure we do things right.”

Per the Cleveland Scene interview:

Flowers reports that the organization is actively looking at locations on both sides of town, and it hopes to have something in the works – if not open and serving Galley Boys – before the end of the year. But given the unique nature of the operation, finding ideal spots is more challenging than the typical strip-mall eatery. Unlike most fast food joints, Swensons shuns soulless drive-through windows in favor of the more relaxed drive-in format. And unlike contemporary drive-in chains like Sonic that utilize faceless squawk boxes, they employ living, breathing human beings to do the job. And because every one of those curb servers is a full-time college student, proximity to universities is key.

Thanks to schools like Cleveland State, John Carroll, Baldwin Wallace and Case, Cleveland is ideally situated for multiple locations, Flowers admits, but given the company’s history of measured expansion, we shouldn’t expect a spate of openings.