Restaurant Bans Kids 5 And Under And Business Is Booming

A restaurant in North Carolina has banned children 5 and under. After the initial back lash on social media, it seems as though business is booming!

The restaurant is called Caruso’s and owned by Pasquale Caruso. In an interview with Mooresville Tribune he explained that before instituting the new ban, he “had several customers complain, get up and leave because children were bothering them, and the parents were doing nothing. It started to feel like it wasn’t Caruso’s anymore, that it was a local pizzeria instead.”

But overall, the change has been great for business. Since the policy change, reservations have risen and the number of people patronizing the restaurant daily has gone from around 50 to 80.

