Lindor’s Homerun Set To Titanic Theme

April 6, 2017 6:39 AM
In an interesting game last night, Lindor was the star of the show in Texas.

During the middle of the game, Lindor had a rare blunder, causing the Rangers to go ahead by two by the end of the inning.  However, Lindor wouldn’t let that shape him for the night.

Not only did Lindor hit a homerun imminently the next inning, but he also hit a grand slam in the top of the 9th, putting the Indian’s ahead for good, and becoming the hero of the evening.

This, of course, led to someone mashing up the call with the Titanic theme with sad rangers fans in the background.

Sorry, Texas.

