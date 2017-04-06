High School Student Takes Grandmother To Prom

High school prom is something every student looks forward to. The limo, the dinner, and of course their date. Most, however, don’t think they will ever be taking a relative to the occasion.

For high school junior Connor Campbell, he thought he would change that narrative by taking his 93 year-old grand mother.

This wasn’t even a last minute thing, as Connor had this planned for over a year, telling her every now and then his plans to take her.

As the night finally approached, there was no stone left unturned. Jacqueline Campbell picked out a light pink dress, her date to match, and beautiful flowers. According to Jacqueline, the best part of the night was being able to dance with her grandson.

You can read about it here.