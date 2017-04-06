Here’s What’s New At The Indians Stadium in 2017

As if we needed another reason to come down to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario to support the AL Champion Tribe, for the 3rd straight year, Progressive Field as made some in-house improvements!

Some of the most notable changes are additions to the various restaurants featured around the concourses, better Wi-Fi connectivity, and a more energy-efficient lighting system.

What you’ve been waiting for: Food! Available in 2017:

Veal parmesan sliders

Nano slider trio-Market Garden Brewery is in the house!

Po’ Man pic.twitter.com/7v7PLMedmT — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 5, 2017

According to wkyc.com —

The Indians have partnered with their 13th local restaurant, the Market Garden Brewery, to offer its beer and food selections in Section 133. The Nano Slider Trio will be the Market Garden Brewery’s feature selection.

…

The Indians offer free wireless internet to all fans at Progressive Field, which will allow fans to better enjoy the MLB Ballpark app.

The app encourages fans to manage tickets and skip lines by using mobile-only gates. The digital ticket scans will unlock exclusive giveaways for select fans, and the app allows for direct access to fan services, concession stand menus, concourse maps and virtual-reality videos.

…

The energy-efficient lights will be 20 to 30 percent brighter and last between 20 and 30 years. The new lighting system, which will be utilized by 10 other teams this season, will significantly reduce glare and shadows on the field and offer quick power-up options.

Additionally, the new system will help the Indians achieve a 70 percent reduction in electrical usage.

Cool, right? There really is something for EVERYONE at Progressive Field lately.

Can’t wait to get out there and support our Tribe!