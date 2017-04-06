Adele Gives Harry Styles a Special 21st Birthday Present

By Robyn Collins

To wish Harry Styles a happy 21st birthday, Adele gave the One Direction singer a copy of her hit album 21 along with a note that read, “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21. Good luck.”

Styles told the story during an interview with the BBC. “I was like, geez,” he said. “I think she leads by example. She’s the biggest, she’s amazing. She’s the best, so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing. She’s just good at it. I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

The One Direction member said he talked to Adele in preparation for his solo project, but he didn’t ask for advice. “I’ve spoken to her a little bit,” he said. “She knows one of the guys that I wrote it with a lot. But I don’t think so much advice, I just like how she does stuff.”

Styles debut solo single ‘Sign of the Times’ will drop tomorrow (April 7). The singer will co-host tomorrow’s BBC Radio 1 breakfast show with Nick Grimshaw, where he’ll reveal the single on air and take part in the first interview about the song.