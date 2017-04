Everyone has an obsession with something, whether it’s something new and trendy or something older, like your favorite band or movie. Well Jeremiah and Jeff have discovered a new obsession- a podcast called S-Town. The podcast¬†is from Serial and This American Life, and it’s about a guy who hates his town in Alabama.¬†There’s murder, investigation, and a search for the truth. You can listen to the podcast AND learn more about it here.

