The internet has exploded over the last 24 hours after this new Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner was released. Some people are saying that the new ad, which features Jenner taking off her blonde wig and giving a Pepsi to a police officer, is making protests and movements about series issues look cool and trendy. Others are saying that it makes zero sense for Pepsi to bring peace between people in a protest or movement. Check out the ad below and tell us what you think about this new commercial.