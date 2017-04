A dad was left the cutest note by his 10 year old daughter and my heart is screaming. Mark Dauter left for a business trip to New York and he found a note and gift from his daughter, Tate. She gave him her Dumbo stuffed animal with a note saying that she loves him and to get her a ‘suvaneir.’ How cute is that!?

Mark posted the picture on Reddit¬†with Tate’s full note. And to add to the cutness? Mark said he was brought to tears by his daughter’s note. MY HEART.