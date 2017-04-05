Last night, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tweeted a video of an ultrasound! And this morning, we didn’t know what the animal could be. Jeff thought that, because of the hype surrounding April, the ultrasound could be of a giraffe. Jeremiah thought it could’ve be a tiger because he thinks he saw paw pads. But just before the zoo posted this video, Kristen Lukas, the Director of Conservation and Science, posted through the zoo’s Facebook page about her love for gorillas, how she leads the zoo’s gorilla conservation program in Africa, and how Dian Fossey is her hero. So could this ultrasound be of a baby gorilla? Either way, this animal will be super cute because baby animals are always cute.

UPDATE: We know what animal the ultrasound is for! The zoo tweeted the announcement at 7:30 this morning. How exciting is this!?

We have a BIG announcement early tomorrow morning! Stay tuned… #futureforwildlife pic.twitter.com/uf8SDthaAz — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) April 5, 2017