Barry Manilow Comes Out As Gay

April 5, 2017 4:26 PM

To the shock of no one, Barry Manilow comes out as gay at the age of 73.

Manilow gave an interview to People magazine and discusses why he didn’t come out sooner

“I thought I would be disappointing them (fans) if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” says Manilow. Turns out, “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

That right there is why visibility is so important for the LGBTQ community.

Congratulations Barry and to his partner of 39 year, Garry!

