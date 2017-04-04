PIC: The White House Released Melania Trump’s Official First Lady Portrait

According to CNN, the photograph was taken in the West Sitting Hall of the White House private residence.
The photographer, Regine Mahaux, is well-known for her celebrity portraiture and has taken several pictures of Trump in the past, including high-glamour editorial images.
Here it is:
For her official First Lady look, Trump opted for a black tuxedo-style jacket with a sequined neckerchief. Her engagement ring, reportedly 25-carats, is also on full display.
The picture now accompanies Trump’s biography on the White House’s official website.