PIC: The White House Released Melania Trump’s Official First Lady Portrait

April 4, 2017 11:17 AM By Aly Tanner
According to CNN, the photograph was taken in the West Sitting Hall of the White House private residence.

The photographer, Regine Mahaux, is well-known for her celebrity portraiture and has taken several pictures of Trump in the past, including high-glamour editorial images.

Here it is:

For her official First Lady look, Trump opted for a black tuxedo-style jacket with a sequined neckerchief. Her engagement ring, reportedly 25-carats, is also on full display.

The picture now accompanies Trump’s biography on the White House’s official website.

