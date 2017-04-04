Here Is Why You Hate Cilantro

I love cilantro! But, if cilantro tastes like soap to you, you’re not alone.

And in a genetic survey of close to 30,000 people, published by Cornell University, researchers figured out why the herb tastes bad to some of us.

It turns out about 4-14% of people have gene OR6A2, which means they have “the receptor that picks up the scent of aldehyde chemicals” – like the one that’s a byproduct of soap making:

Other people who don’t have this particular gene still find cilantro offensive, there are 3 other receptors “related to the smell and taste of cilantro.”

…So, either way, you can blame your family.

Does this explain your distaste for cilantro?!