We celebrated Q Music Mania all March long and now we discovered who YOU thought Today’s Best Artist is!

YOU voted to choose the final Bruno Mars and Katy Perry and this weekend voted KATY PERRY for the title of Today’s Best Artist!

Congratulations to Katy Perry and all of the KatyCats who made this happen!

Katy certainly ROSE to the occasion!

We hope Katy comes out with some more new music soon and makes some fireworks across the music scene!