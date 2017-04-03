Ohio Becomes First State To Ban Vacant Home Plywood

April 3, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Recently, Ohio has worked very hard at cleaning up their cities, which includes getting rid of a lot of vacant houses in neighborhoods.

Often times, plywood is placed over the windows of homes that are deemed vacant.  This leads to homes looking run down, which lowers the home values in neighborhoods.

It also creates an unsafe situation, because the plywood is easily removed or vandalized.  This leads to an issue of people living in vacant homes.

Ohio’s solution is to instead use a form of plastic that more resembles windows, and is not easily removed or vandalized.

Currently, this material is three times more expensive than plywood.

You can read more on this here.

