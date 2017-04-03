Nobody Does April Fools Better Than Corporations

April Fools day was this weekend, again forcing you to not believe literally anything you see online, should you really anyway?

You could always prank your significant other, maybe your family by telling them you’re moving.

Or you could just be like a major corporation that people use every day and make them panic – or freak out, like Netflix did here.

Sorry people, Netflix live isn’t happening. Though that was a really nicely produced joke.

Also, Jim Beam will not be making a side dish.

We’ve been making bourbon for 220 years, but some folks still call us Jim Bean. Hint taken. Introducing Jim Beans: aged one day in a tin can pic.twitter.com/y88bHyYjR6 — Jim Beam (@JimBeam) March 31, 2017

Though theirs DID has a secret meaning behind it…