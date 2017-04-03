Nobody Does April Fools Better Than Corporations

April 3, 2017 7:03 AM
April Fools day was this weekend, again forcing you to not believe literally anything you see online, should you really anyway?

You could always prank your significant other, maybe your family by telling them you’re moving.

Or you could just be like a major corporation that people use every day and make them panic – or freak out, like Netflix did here.

Sorry people, Netflix live isn’t happening.  Though that was a really nicely produced joke.

Also, Jim Beam will not be making a side dish.

Though theirs DID has a secret meaning behind it…

