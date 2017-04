It’s Time To Go #CapsOn With Your Favorite Team

The wait is finally over, and the best part of the year is here! ┬áThe winter and the cold are finally starting to leave us, and the grass is drying out – which only means one thing:

OPENING DAY.

Because of this, the MLB has started the hashtag #CapsOn to celebrate such an occasion across the country.

So go out there, wear your favorite ball-cap (make sure it’s the Indians), and celebrate the beginning of spring and baseball!

You might even be a winner because of it, if you tag the Indians in your photo.