It’s Time To Go #CapsOn With Your Favorite Team

April 3, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: capson, The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

The wait is finally over, and the best part of the year is here!  The winter and the cold are finally starting to leave us, and the grass is drying out – which only means one thing:

OPENING DAY.

Because of this, the MLB has started the hashtag #CapsOn to celebrate such an occasion across the country.

So go out there, wear your favorite ball-cap (make sure it’s the Indians), and celebrate the beginning of spring and baseball!

You might even be a winner because of it, if you tag the Indians in your photo.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live