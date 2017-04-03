Guy Tries To Crowdfund For An Engagement Ring, Internet Not Happy

A man named William Oliver from Atlanta, Georgia opened a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $15,000 for an engagement ring to give to his girlfriend.

This is from his page….

I’ve decided to utilize GoFundMe to let everybody who loves us show us. Sometimes we can’t quite afford expensive things by ourselves. A lot of people lean on credit card companies and banks (that overcharge them) so that they appear to do nice things for people they love by themselves.

My approach is a little different. We have friends, family, and colleagues that don’t mind passing up a drink or a sandwich to help out. Anything helps. All proceeds will go to the purchase of a beautiful engagement ring one that WE ALL can be proud of. Call me crazy but Love is Free Not Engagement Rings and Weddings.

Dude, we got 99 problems, but funding your engagement ring, ain’t one.

