Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 1, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

3. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

4. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

5. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

6. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

7. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

8. This Town-Niall Horan

9. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

10. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

11. Paris-Chainsmokers

12. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

13. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

14. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

15. Believer-Imagine Dragons

16. Down-Marian Hill

17. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

18. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

19. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

20. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.