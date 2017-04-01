Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 1, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
2. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
3. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
4. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
5. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
6. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
7. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
8. This Town-Niall Horan
9. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
10. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
11. Paris-Chainsmokers
12. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
13. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
14. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
15. Believer-Imagine Dragons
16. Down-Marian Hill
17. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
18. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
19. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
20. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
