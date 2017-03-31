Twitter Is Gettting Rid Of “Egg” Avatar

Goodbye old friend.

According to Twitter..

We’ve noticed patterns of behavior with accounts that are created only to harass others – often they don’t take the time to personalize their accounts. This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn’t fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven’t yet personalized their profile photo.

Now the “egg” will be replaced with a black and white silhouette of a human.

Twitter hopes this will make people personalize their accounts with a picture and untimely help stop their trolling problem.

