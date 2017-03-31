Twitter Is Gettting Rid Of “Egg” Avatar

March 31, 2017 3:18 PM

Goodbye old friend.

According to Twitter..

We’ve noticed patterns of behavior with accounts that are created only to harass others – often they don’t take the time to personalize their accounts. This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn’t fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven’t yet personalized their profile photo.

Now the “egg” will be replaced with a black and white silhouette of a human.

Twitter hopes this will make people personalize their accounts with a picture and untimely help stop their trolling problem.

More. 

More from Kelly McMann
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live